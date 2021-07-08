Fredda Rebecca June Production Up 3,5%

Spread This News











BARELY a month after declaring a US$5,2 million dividend to shareholders, Kuvimba Mining House has recorded another success story by producing a record 311kgs of gold at its Freda Rebecca Mine for June.

This is an 11kg increase to the 300kgs the same mine produced in May, which broke a 20-year production record.

The gold mine is now the biggest in Zimbabwe in terms of production.

Kuvimba Mining House is owned by Government (65 percent) and foreign investors (35 percent.

The mining firm’s chief operating officer Cobus Bronn said: “Freda Rebecca Gold Mine exceeded May’s record production of 300kg by producing 311kg of gold for June 2021. This is 15 percent above budget, and this shows the company is moving in the right trajectory.”

Bronn said the company is now planning to resume paying workers an annual bonus this year on account of the production surge.

He said: “Kuvimba’s exploration on Shamva mine shows that there will be a super pit which will be producing in excess of 400kgs a month.”

Kuvimba also has shares in Shamva and Jena Gold Mines and also has a stake in the Darwendale platinum project popularly known as Great Dyke Investments, Bindura Nickel Corporation and Zim Alloys.

The latest performance by Kuvimba comes barely a month after the company declared a US$5,2 million dividend to its stakeholders.

The beneficaries were Sovereign Wealth Fund of Zimbabwe (US$520 000), Public Service Pension Management Fund (US$560 000), Deposit Protection Corporation (US$400 000), Insurance and Pensions Commission (US$400 000), Datvest Nominees (US$1 million), National Venture Capital Company of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd (US$600 000) and Government (US$1,72 million).