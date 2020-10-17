Freed student leader says prison nightmare will not break his spirits

Spread This News











By Costa Nkomo

DEFIANT ZINASU president Takudzwa Ngadziore Friday fired shots at President Emmerson Mnangagwa telling the country’s number one that being jailed by his regime for a full month was not enough to break his spirits.

The 22-year-old student union leader vowed to continue demanding justice for fellow activist Tawanda Muchehiwa.

Ngadziore was arrested last month after addressing the press some hundreds of metres away from Impala Car Rental premises in Harare.

Before his arrest, Ngadziore was assaulted by unidentified men suspected to be state security agents who left him for dead.

He was among other student activists who picketed the car rental’s premises calling on the company to release details of a client who rented a vehicle which was later used to abduct Muchehiwa, a Midlands State University journalism student.

The abduction was done on the eve of the foiled July 31st anti-corruption protest by the opposition and cooperating groups.

Speaking after his release from Harare Remand Prison Friday night, Ngadziore said until Mnangagwa’s government started respecting student activism, he should expect resistance from the learners.

“A month in prison will never break me. There was a prison inside me before I was in prison. That should be noted,” Ngadziore said.

“If they fail to respect our existence, they should be assured of our resistance.

“The regime should know that despite the kakistocracy of Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, the class consciousness stand resolved, staunched on the position that justice for Tawanda Muchehiwa should be served.”

He added, “We will never kneel down to the tyranny of a kakistocracy. We stand resolved.”

Impala Car Rental came under spotlight for all the wrong reasons recently after admitting it owned one of the vehicles used in the abduction of Muchehiwa.

Fellow students feel by keeping the information away from the public, the company has become accomplice to the abuse.

“Impala Car Rental should be informed and should know that it should release information of those who abducted Tawanda Muchehiwa.

“There are several abductions cases that are known in Zimbabwe. We have an abduction case of Itai Dzamara. Where is Itai Dzamara right now? Impala Car Rental might be willing to answer this question, if it fails to provide information of those who abducted Tawanda Muchehiwa.”