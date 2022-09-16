Freeman and Kiky Badass to headline Shoko Festival

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

ZIMDANCEHALL sensation, Freeman is set to lead an array of local artists in headlining this year’s edition of Shoko Festival to be held later this month.

Hip Hop stars, Voltz JT and Kiky Badass, will complete the line up local stars that are expected to light fireworks at the annual festival.

According to the event organiser, Sam Farai Monro, this year’s installment is inspired by local talent that was pivotal for the country to sail

through the devastating pandemic of COVID-19.

“This year at Shoko we want to celebrate our amazing local acts. We want to show that local is legit. During the two years of lockdowns and a pandemic, our Zimbabwean artists were the ones who kept us entertained and motivated

while were stuck at our home.

“At the same time the local arts sector suffered massively due to a lack of live shows with venues being closed. So this year all our headline acts are proudly Zimbabwean as we salute the power of our artists so come through and PARTYcipate,” said Sam Farai Monro.

The fiesta will run for four days across two cities – Harare and Chitungwiza – running under the theme “PARTYcipate”, which is a call to

youths to be involved in public processes that define their future.

The festival has a potentially blistering night featuring the roast of Temba Mliswa.

Crooger, Tanto Wavie, Brian Jeck and Bulawayo based Luminous will feature in a catalogue of local crooners to grace the event.