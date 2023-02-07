Freeman tops NAMA nominations

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

ZIMDANCEHALL sensation, Silvester Chizanga, known as Freeman, has dominated this year’s National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) nominees list with his album David and Goliath garnering three pickings.

Freeman was nominated in outstanding male musician, outstanding song and outstanding album categories.

Leo Magozz of ‘fire emoji’ fame, sungura ace Mark Ngwazi, Dorcas Moyo and Baba Harare received two nominations apiece.

NAMA adjudication chairperson Hope Masike said they recorded an overwhelming 1 266 entries in various disciplines with Harare as the highest province.

While acknowledging that the arts sector is making a rebound from Covid-19, Masike decried poor quality in submissions noted in some categories.

“Much as there were generally good quality submissions we observed that some of them were very amateurish and lacking creativity.

“In the music segment, the adjudicators observed that the year was unique because of numerous singles and albums released but without much longevity. Also of concern was the reduced activity from outside Harare province musicians,” said Masike.

NAMA will be held at the Harare International Conference Center (HICC) on February 25 running under the theme ‘unlocking dreams’.

NAMA celebrates the creme dela creme of Zimbabwe’s arts sector and this year marks its 21st anniversary.

Full list of NAMA nominees

Outstanding Newcomer

Leo Magozz, Bling 4 and Brian Jeck

Saint Floew

Andrea The Vocalist

Outstanding Female Musician

Feli Nandi

Dorcas Moyo

Sandra Ndebele

Outstanding Male Musician

Mark Ngwazi

Baba Harare

Freeman

Outstanding Song

‘Tirikutandarara’ – Dorcas Moyo

‘Fire Emoji’ – Leo Magozz, Bling 4 and Brian Jeck

‘Zimbabwean Queen’ – Freeman and Chris Martin

Outstanding Album

Zimbabwean Giant – Baba Harare

David and Goliath – Freeman

Nharo Nezvine Nharo – Mark Ngwazi

Outstanding Music Video

‘Changes in time (Mvura Yanaya)’ – Evicted, Directed by Vusa Hlatshwayo

‘Kamoto’ – Mwenje Mathole, Directed by Jonathana Samkange

‘Fight For Me’ – Mann Friday, Directed by Kalai Faye Barlow

‘Huya Tinamate’ – Gemma Griffith ft. Enzo Ishall, Directed by Kyle Brown

Promoter of the Year

Matabeleland Natural Resources Management

X-Mo Squad

2 Kings Entertainment

Chipaz Promotion

Outstanding Artist In The Diaspora

Tanaka Fireyi (China)

Shasha (South Africa)

Tafara Nyatsanza (US)

Sibongile Mlambo (US)

Media Awards

Outstanding Journalist – Print

Khumbulani Muleya – The Standard

Nyadzombe Nyampenza – The Standard

Tafadzwa Zimoyo – The Herald

Outstanding Journalist – Radio

Owen Madondo – Star FM

Anesu Masamvu – ZiFM

Yvonne Tivatye – Star FM

Outstanding Journalist – Television

Candice Mwakalyalya – ZTN

Colette Musanyera – ZBC

Takudzwa Chihambakwe – ZTN

Outstanding – Online Media

Nash TV

Bustop TV

Earground

Dance Awards

Outstanding Female Dancer

Praise Dube

Ndomupeishe Chipendo

Lesley Mushaninga

Outstanding Male Dancer

Terrence Kapesa

Sean Mambwere

Devante Sangaza

Outstanding Dance Group

Khaya Arts

Salt and Light

Elysium Magna Dance Theatre

Outstanding Dance Choreographer

Future Dube

Sean Mambwere

Hillary Indi

Visual Arts Awards

Outstanding 3 Dimensional Work

Working Together

Celebrating Together

Life is a Journey

Reflection

Outstanding Mixed Media

Looking Behind the Pot

Mysterical Revealer

A Long Way 2

Outstanding Exhibition

Bold and Beautiful by Keith Zenda curated by Philip Butler & Keith Zenda

A Book that Cannot be Read by Allison Baker curated by Fadzai Muchemwa

Roots and Routes by Tamari & Natasha Kudita curated by Doreen Sibanda

Spoken Word Awards

Outstanding Poet

Sithembile Siqoza

Obert Dube

Prince Rayanne Chidzvondo

Ngoni Paradza aka Mambo Guramatunhu

Outstanding Comedian

King Kandoro

Andrew Manyika

Tanyaradzwa Sena

Outstanding Social Media Skits

Admire Mushambi aka Mama Vee

Kudzanai Chengedza aka Mbuya vaPiyasoni

Theophilus Chigumira aka Mai Kirifodhi

Theatre Awards

Outstanding Actor

Shaun Mundawarara

Musa Saruro

Ishmael Muvingi

Outstanding Actress

Caroline Yule

Min’enhle Mguni

Sandra Mpofu

Outstanding Theatrical Production

Heartbreak Mafia

The play that Goes Wrong

Bayethe Nkosi

Outstanding Director

Matesu Dube

AneUnhu Gwatidzo

Sue Bolt

Literary Awards

Outstanding First Creative Published Work

The Madman on First Street and other stories

3.15am and other stories

Monomotapa

Outstanding Children’s Book

When the Sun Sets

Let’s Enjoy Village Tales with Mbuya maDishi

Sloba and the Chameleonaire

Outstanding Fiction Book

The Quality of Mercy

Intwasa Short Stories Vol. 2

Chapwati

Outstanding Poetry Book

Starfish Blossoms

Ichibi Lezinkondlo

I know why the Heart Sings

Film and Television Awards

Outstanding Actor

Searchmore Takavada

Shaun Mundawarara

Farai Chigudu

Outstanding Actress

Charity Mahowa-Matavo

Sylvia Mavezera

Chiedza Mhende

Outstanding Screen Production (Television)

Intab’enkulu

Viva Wenera

Tangled

Outstanding Screen Production (Short Length Film)

3 Days in March

Konflict

A Stitch in Time

Outstanding Screen Production (Full Length Film)

Ngoda

Just say Hello