Freeman tops NAMA nominations

ZIMDANCEHALL sensation, Silvester Chizanga, known as Freeman, has dominated this year’s National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) nominees list with his album David and Goliath garnering three pickings.
Freeman was nominated in outstanding male musician, outstanding song and outstanding album categories.
Leo Magozz of ‘fire emoji’ fame, sungura ace Mark Ngwazi, Dorcas Moyo and Baba Harare received two nominations apiece.
NAMA adjudication chairperson Hope Masike said they recorded an overwhelming 1 266 entries in various disciplines with Harare as the highest province.
While acknowledging that the arts sector is making a rebound from Covid-19, Masike decried poor quality in submissions noted in some categories.
“Much as there were generally good quality submissions we observed that some of them were very amateurish and lacking creativity.
“In the music segment, the adjudicators observed that the year was unique because of numerous singles and albums released but without much longevity. Also of concern was the reduced activity from outside Harare province musicians,” said Masike.
NAMA will be held at the Harare International Conference Center (HICC) on February 25 running under the theme ‘unlocking dreams’.
NAMA celebrates the creme dela creme of Zimbabwe’s arts sector and this year marks its 21st anniversary.
Full list of NAMA nominees
Outstanding Newcomer
Leo Magozz, Bling 4 and Brian Jeck
Saint Floew
Andrea The Vocalist
Outstanding Female Musician
Feli Nandi
Dorcas Moyo
Sandra Ndebele
Outstanding Male Musician
Mark Ngwazi
Baba Harare
Freeman
Outstanding Song
‘Tirikutandarara’ – Dorcas Moyo
‘Fire Emoji’ – Leo Magozz, Bling 4 and Brian Jeck
‘Zimbabwean Queen’ – Freeman and Chris Martin
Outstanding Album
Zimbabwean Giant – Baba Harare
David and Goliath – Freeman
Nharo Nezvine Nharo – Mark Ngwazi
Outstanding Music Video
‘Changes in time (Mvura Yanaya)’ – Evicted, Directed by Vusa Hlatshwayo
‘Kamoto’ – Mwenje Mathole, Directed by Jonathana Samkange
‘Fight For Me’ – Mann Friday, Directed by Kalai Faye Barlow
‘Huya Tinamate’ – Gemma Griffith ft. Enzo Ishall, Directed by Kyle Brown
Promoter of the Year
Matabeleland Natural Resources Management
X-Mo Squad
2 Kings Entertainment
Chipaz Promotion
Outstanding Artist In The Diaspora
Tanaka Fireyi (China)
Shasha (South Africa)
Tafara Nyatsanza (US)
Sibongile Mlambo (US)
Media Awards
Outstanding Journalist – Print
Khumbulani Muleya – The Standard
Nyadzombe Nyampenza – The Standard
Tafadzwa Zimoyo – The Herald
Outstanding Journalist – Radio
Owen Madondo – Star FM
Anesu Masamvu – ZiFM
Yvonne Tivatye – Star FM
Outstanding Journalist – Television
Candice Mwakalyalya – ZTN
Colette Musanyera – ZBC
Takudzwa Chihambakwe – ZTN
Outstanding – Online Media
Nash TV
Bustop TV
Earground
Dance Awards
Outstanding Female Dancer
Praise Dube
Ndomupeishe Chipendo
Lesley Mushaninga
Outstanding Male Dancer
Terrence Kapesa
Sean Mambwere
Devante Sangaza
Outstanding Dance Group
Khaya Arts
Salt and Light
Elysium Magna Dance Theatre
Outstanding Dance Choreographer
Future Dube
Sean Mambwere
Hillary Indi
Visual Arts Awards
Outstanding 3 Dimensional Work
Working Together
Celebrating Together
Life is a Journey
Reflection
Outstanding Mixed Media
Looking Behind the Pot
Mysterical Revealer
A Long Way 2
Outstanding Exhibition
Bold and Beautiful by Keith Zenda curated by Philip Butler & Keith Zenda
A Book that Cannot be Read by Allison Baker curated by Fadzai Muchemwa
Roots and Routes by Tamari & Natasha Kudita curated by Doreen Sibanda
Spoken Word Awards
Outstanding Poet
Sithembile Siqoza
Obert Dube
Prince Rayanne Chidzvondo
Ngoni Paradza aka Mambo Guramatunhu
Outstanding Comedian
King Kandoro
Andrew Manyika
Tanyaradzwa Sena
Outstanding Social Media Skits
Admire Mushambi aka Mama Vee
Kudzanai Chengedza aka Mbuya vaPiyasoni
Theophilus Chigumira aka Mai Kirifodhi
Theatre Awards
Outstanding Actor
Shaun Mundawarara
Musa Saruro
Ishmael Muvingi
Outstanding Actress
Caroline Yule
Min’enhle Mguni
Sandra Mpofu
Outstanding Theatrical Production
Heartbreak Mafia
The play that Goes Wrong
Bayethe Nkosi
Outstanding Director
Matesu Dube
AneUnhu Gwatidzo
Sue Bolt
Literary Awards
Outstanding First Creative Published Work
The Madman on First Street and other stories
3.15am and other stories
Monomotapa
Outstanding Children’s Book
When the Sun Sets
Let’s Enjoy Village Tales with Mbuya maDishi
Sloba and the Chameleonaire
Outstanding Fiction Book
The Quality of Mercy
Intwasa Short Stories Vol. 2
Chapwati
Outstanding Poetry Book
Starfish Blossoms
Ichibi Lezinkondlo
I know why the Heart Sings
Film and Television Awards
Outstanding Actor
Searchmore Takavada
Shaun Mundawarara
Farai Chigudu
Outstanding Actress
Charity Mahowa-Matavo
Sylvia Mavezera
Chiedza Mhende
Outstanding Screen Production (Television)
Intab’enkulu
Viva Wenera
Tangled
Outstanding Screen Production (Short Length Film)
3 Days in March
Konflict
A Stitch in Time
Outstanding Screen Production (Full Length Film)
Ngoda
Just say Hello