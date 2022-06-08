French club Stade Brestois keen on Kadewere loan 

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

FRENCH topflight club Stade Brestois have inquired about the possibility of signing out of favour Zimbabwean international striker Tino Kadewere on loan from fellow Ligue 1 side Lyon.

Kadewere (26) is still under contract at Lyon until 2024 but is reportedly considering his future after enduring a difficult second campaign at the club despite making an instant impact in his debut season.

Reports from France have suggested he could be on his way out at Les Gones in search of regular first-team football with the possible arrival of Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette set to push him further down the pecking order.

Lacazette has been strongly linked with a return to his home town club Lyon after announcing that he will not renew his contract with Arsenal at the end of June.

The French football website Foot Mercato has now revealed that Kadewere could be headed to Stade Brestois after the club expressed interest in signing the player.

Kadewere could have left Lyon in January after several Ligue 1 teams namely Reims, Lorient and Troyes as well as German Bundesliga side Stuttgart expressed interest in his services but he chose to stay and fight for his place in the team.

“This summer, it could well open up as OL expects at least 8 million euros. The player is in favour of leaving in order to find playing time, we were told. There is no doubt that many suitors should still come forward for the striker who has the qualities to render great service,” Foot Mercato said.

Kadewere scored just one goal in 15 appearances last term – his lowest goal tally since arriving in Europe in 2015- due to a combination of injuries, lack of game time and poor form.

The Zimbabwean recorded 10 goals and three assists in 33 appearances in all competitions during the 2020-21 season as he flourished under former coach Rudi Garcia following his 15 million euros move from Le Havre.

However, since the arrival of Lyon coach Peter Bosz at Lyon, Kadewere has had fewer opportunities to express himself with Moussa Dembélé, Karl Toko Ekambi, Romain Faivre, Rayan Cherki, Tetê and even young Bradley Barcola all preferred ahead of him by the Dutch tactician.

Following reports linking Kadewere with a move from Lyon, a few days ago, his brother Prosper revealed that the player’s representatives and the club would soon hold a meeting to discuss his future.

“Tino still has a contract with Lyon, and as professionals, we always respect it, even if a few clubs show interest. Myself and Jihed Taniche (his French agent) are going to have a meeting with OL (Olympique Lyon ) and see what is best for both parties”.