French Montana rushed to hospital after suffering heart problems

French Montana was rushed to hospital on Thursday, reportedly after suffering heart problems.

The rapper was transported via ambulance to San Fernando Valley hospital after complaining about severe stomach pains, nausea and an elevated heart rate, reports E! News.

According to TMZ, authorities said when they arrived at his LA home, he was “acting abnormal and seemed out of it”.

Sources close to the Writing On The Wall hitmaker think his symptoms may have something to do with his recent travels where he could have eaten contaminated food.