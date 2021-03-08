French MP Billionaire Dies In Chopper Crash

Spread This News











BBC

French MP and billionaire Olivier Dassault has died in a helicopter crash in north-western France.

No details have been given of the accident which occurred in Normandy, where he had a holiday home.

In his tribute, President Emanuel Macron said Dassault, 69, loved France and his death would be “a great loss”.

Dassault was the son of industrialist Serge Dassault, whose group builds Rafale war planes and owns Le Figaro newspaper.

He was elected to the National Assembly in 2002.

The MP, from the centre-right Republicans, was considered the 361st richest man in the world – worth an estimated €6.3bn ($7.3bn; £5.2bn) according to Forbes.

“Olivier Dassault loved France. Captain of industry, lawmaker, local elected official, reserve commander in the air force: during his life, he never ceased to serve our country, to value its assets. His sudden death is a great loss,” Macron said on Twitter.