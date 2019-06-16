Fresh bread scarcity fears as wheat stocks dwindle

By Staff Reporter

THE Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) reports that wheat stocks in the country have “drastically” reduced amid fears this could impact on the availability of bread in the country.

GMAZ Media and PR Manager Garikai Chaunza said in a statement Saturday the country’s milling group was in the process of consulting the central bank in attempts to unlock much needed foreign currency to secure the release of the staple cereal from Beira, Mozambique and Harare.

“Wheat stocks have drastically declined and we are in communication with the Reserve of Zimbabwe to unlock wheat consignments which are in Beira and Harare.

“We are also constantly updating our key stakeholders who include bakers on the obtaining situation.

“We are also jointly working with the bakers in engaging the authorities on a number of issues that would improve bread supplies.”

Recurrent scarcity in foreign currency, coupled with the country’s failure to import enough to satisfy the local market, has seen most firms rely heavily on the central bank to provide much needed foreign currency.

This has impacted negatively on manufacturing as a lot of local firms rely on raw material imports for production.

Bread makers have also not been an exception as the country imports some of its wheat.