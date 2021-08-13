Fresh Charges Piled On Byo Armed Robbers

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

THE state has added more charges to three suspected armed robbers who were part of a gang of six which was ambushed by police detectives while attempting to rob a local businessman in Bulawayo.

The suspects Nkosilathi Ncube (42), Mthokozisi Moyo (37) and Makhosi Bryan Nkomo (31) were arrested during a shoot-out with the detectives in Bulawayo’s Fourwinds suburb while attempting to rob Mike Shawn Querl (45) who is the Director of ABJ Engineering, a company which manufactures and sells mining equipment.

The suspects appeared in court facing fresh charges of armed robbery dating back to last year.

Appearing for the state Denmark Chihombe accused the suspects of robbing numerous people and companies at gunpoint and shot those who tried to resist.

The suspects are now being charged with a string of armed robbery crimes which they allegedly committed dating back from October 2020 to August 2021. Chihombe told the court that on October 15 at around 7 PM, Nkomo and his accomplices armed with a pistol, an axe and a machete proceeded to house number 5523 Cowdray Park and attacked one Betty Moyo.

“They knocked at Moyo’s door and when she opened they struck her on the head with the back of an exe. They dragged her to the bedroom and demanded money. They stole ZAR44 400 and two cellphones and fled the scene,” Chihombe said.

“On October 19, using the same modus operandi, they proceeded to one Lewis Simbi’s house and demanded money. Simbi tried to resist and Nkomo fired a warning shot into the bathroom threatening to kill Simbi. They were then given a bag containing ZAR4100, a power bank charger and the house spare keys,” Chihombe told the court.

The prosecutor also further alleged that on October 23 , 2020 the accused attacked one Nokuthula Dube around midnight at her residential home in Khumalo suburb where they got away with US$34 000,ZAR 210 000 and a 9 mm luger pistol.

Two of the suspects were fatally shot at the scene while the third died as a result of gunshot related wounds at (UBH). Police have also linked the suspects to the Choppies Supermarket Parklands armed robbery where ZWL$194 287.00, USD$11315.00, ZAR 35 595,00, BWP25.00 was stolen.

The suspects have also been linked to Access Finance Bureau De Change armed robbery on March 2021 where US$246 682, ZAR 947 169, PULA1000, Euro100 and ZW$11404 was stolen. The trio was being represented by Bob Sansole of Dube, Mguni legal practitioners.