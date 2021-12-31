Fresh Demolitions Loom In Chitungwiza

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

CHITUNGWIZA Town Council has issued a fresh 48-hour demolition notice to residents it accuses of putting up illegal structures at Seke Unit D Shopping Centre.

Acting Town Clerk Evangelist Machona said all those who are building or have already constructed any structures at the shopping centre have to produce authentic paperwork to risk losing the properties.

“Notice is hereby given that it has come to the attention of Council that at Town Centre Unit D Shopping Centre, illegal structures (buildings and durawalls) are in the process of being put up or have already been put up without Council approval,” Machona wrote.

“Therefore, take note that in terms of Section 35 of the Regional, Town and Country Planning Act (Chapter 29: 12) you are ordered to: Demolish any structures erected and remove any rubble from the land and restore the land to its original state. This order comes into operation within 48hrs and the demolitions and actions outlined herein should be completed by January the 2nd, 2022. All those buildings without adequate council papers and inspections will risk having their structures demolished,” he added.

The council further warned that failure to abide by the order will result in demolitions.