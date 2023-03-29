Fresh from ‘ideology’ class; Pastors4ED pledge support for Mnangagwa in 2023 polls

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

ZIMBABWE Union Council of Churches (ZUCOC) has ordered its members to vote for the ruling party in this year’s general elections assuring President Emmerson Mnangagwa of a resounding victory.

This follows the graduation of clergymen who went through a Zanu PF appendage’s – Pastors for ED – ideology program.

A Pastors4ED leader, Never Pavari said the ideology classes were aimed at instilling ‘nationalism’ in the clergymen.

“Pastors4ED, the servants of God have openly publicly and unapologetically and categorically affirmed their unwavering support to the leadership of ED Mnangagwa.

“As ZUCOC we have identified the needs that most servants of God are not properly trained theoretically. We realised that we are not training and empowering the promotion of mind to configure to configure the mind of servants of God that we may bring patriotic change,” said Pavari.

Pastors4ED, a mushrooming affiliate of Zanu PF, Wednesday converged in Harare to drum up support for President Mnangagwa with its leaders jostling in praise of the Zanu PF leader.

The event witnessed President Mnangagwa being conferred with an ordination certificate for his role in the liberation struggle.

Ahead of this year’s elections President Mnangagwa is leaving no stone unturned to shrug off competition from rival Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa.

President Mnangagwa has turned to the 4ED outfits for support in the elections whose date he is yet to proclaim.

Pastors4ED national chairperson Idirashe Dongo said the Zanu PF parallel structure will garner votes for Mnangagwa.

“We supplicate on behalf of the leader. In the ten provinces in Harare we have been inculcating the idea that we are supposed to pray for our leader (Mnangagwa). If I am looking at our church members as much as we are, we will vote for you in the elections,” said Dongo.