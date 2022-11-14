Friend joins calls for return of kidnapped Zimbabwean businessman; Gova snatched at traffic lights in SA

Spread This News

By IOL.com

JOHANNESBURG: Nyasha Muza, childhood friend of missing Centurion businessman, Ranga Gova, is pleading with anyone with information that can assist in bringing his beloved mate home.

“He is missed by his daughter, he is missed by his wife, by his mother so anyone that can help,” Muza said, speaking to Eyewitness News.

It’s been well over a week since the 35-year-old Zimbabwean-born businessman was kidnapped.

He was in his wife’s silver Mercedes-Benz at the traffic lights near Midstream Mediclinic in Centurion.

The kidnapping incident was captured on CCTV camera footage.

The police recovered the vehicle Gova was in two days later, a short distance from his home, but his whereabouts are still unknown.

Muza said Gova’s family is distraught, adding that the family has been taken by surprise as there have been no leads as to who could have targeted Gova.

Muza described his friend of 15 years as a gentle and friendly character.

Muza said the case has taken a stressful and difficult toll on him.

“It’s really not easy, it’s hard, it’s quite stressful.”