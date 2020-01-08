Friend killed over a hand speaker

By Staff Reporter

Mutare: A Chikanga man was brutally assaulted and killed by his two friends who suspected he had stolen their hand speaker.

Hand speakers are normally played using Bluetooth or a flash disc and they contain a battery which is charged using solar or electricity. They are normally carried around by teenagers and music sellers in the streets.

Police confirmed the incident, saying the deceased Tendai Saunyama was assaulted to death by Brian Mudenda (31) and Witness Muziyi (38).

Provincial deputy police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Luxon Chananda said on December 20 last year at around 1600hrs, Saunyama and his friends were partaking beer while playing music from a hand speaker.

The speaker belonged to Mudenda and Muziyi.

“The trio got drunk and the suspects reportedly escorted the deceased to his home and left him in custody of the speaker for safe keeping.

“They armed themselves with wooden planks and sjamboks and went to deceased`s home. They assaulted him all over the body with booted feet and left,” said the police spokesperson.

Saunyama was taken to Mutare Provincial Hospital (MPH) on December 30 after his health deteriorated but unfortunately, he died the following morning.

His relatives requested for post-mortem after they had questions concerning Saunyama`s sudden death.

The report was availed to the police on January 4, 2020 soon after Saunyama burial at Dangamvura cemetery leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Chananda urged the citizens to solve their issues amicably and not to resort to violence.

“We urge members of the public to solve their issues amicably and not to resolve to violence. They should seek counselling from elders in the community,” said Chananda.