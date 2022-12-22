Fringe opposition parties endorse self-exiled Kasukuwere for presidency; say he is a changed man

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

A COALITION of fringe opposition political parties under Freedom for Economic Emancipation in Zimbabwe (FEEZ) leader Godfrey Tsenengamu has endorsed former Zanu PF commissar Saviour Kasukuwere as its presidential candidate for 2023 general elections.

The former cabinet minister who is in self imposed exile flew out of the country at the height of political tensions and infighting in Zanu PF. Kasukuwere is a member of the ‘G40 cabal’ hounded out of the country in 2017 during the Constantino Chiwenga led military coup that toppled late President Robert Mugabe.

In recent months Kasukuwere has shown intentions of contesting his erstwhile comrades for presidency at next year’s polls.

Tsenengamu said he believes Kasukuwere had the pedigree to wrestle power from President Emmerson Mnangagwa next year.

“The country has political toxicity and polarisation, we can not agree on anything. We are always opposing each other. Saviour Kasukuwere of the past is now different from the one I have been interacting with, he understands now what it means to be out of power.

“The system knows that if he comes there is no way ED is going to get 50% of the votes. We have told some members in the Zanu PF party that they have to vote Mnangagwa out,” said Tsenengamu.

According to Tsenengamu Kasukuwere will go into the general elections with the backing of lesser and unknown parties under the third party which aims to discard the binary dominance of Zanu PF and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

Kasukuwere, a G40 kingpin who was eyeing to succeed then President Robert Mugabe, announced in a leaked audio that he would bounce back without.

He has previously ruled out approaching Zanu PF for readmission back into the party.

So sour is the relationship with the current Zanu PF leadership that Kasukuwere survived a court battle to save his farm after government attempted to repossess it.

Added Tsenengamu: “It came out last week that they want to eliminate him. We have allowed them to persecute Job Sikhala. Who is next? Tomorrow it might be Tsenengamu. It is not about Kasukuwere, it is about all of us. If they attack him it is an attack on us.We are not going to preempt what we will do.”