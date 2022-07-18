From banker to barista: When coffee calls

This energy and culture are replicated in nine other locations in Harare, where Zimbarista coffee units operate, a culture instilled by Tungamirai Musungwa, founder and owner of the business.

About two decades ago, life looked a lot different for the entrepreneur, now 43, who then worked a comfortable “nine-to-five” job as a branch manager for a bank.

“We had just celebrated one of my colleague’s 35th anniversary with the bank, and at the time, I was about 27. And I thought to myself, ‘wow, how is it he has been here longer than I have been alive?” Musungwa, who had by then worked for the bank for nine years, recalled. “This could become my life too.’

That was the moment, Musungwa realised he did not want a 10-year anniversary at the bank.

Owning a home and a car by the age of 23, Musungwa’s life was certainly nothing to sneer at.

And yet he feared that the “rat race” would swallow him and that one day, he would look back at his life and not have much to show for it.

So he started taking steps to transition from life in the bank. First, off, he embarked on a hunt for a contingency plan.

He scouted for business opportunities, looking for a gap in the market that he could fill.

With a one-year-old baby in the home in 2007 – a year of economic devastation – and no baby items on the shelves in Harare, Musungwa already had a taste for trade.

“Twice a month, on a Friday, after work at 4pm, I would get on a bus to South Africa. I would get there on Saturday morning, go to the shops, be back at the bus stop by about 2pm. By Sunday morning, I am back in Harare,” he said.

“I would bring baby food, diapers, certain milk for lactose intolerant children, and things like that,” he continued.

Before long, Musungwa had accumulated a relatively decent number of people looking for a product on a daily and weekly basis.

However, he realised that as the economy improved, the demand for supplies brought over the border would dwindle and could not sustain him, full-time. It was at this point that he ventured into the construction business – which is how he came to coffee.

Inspiration

While interacting with the owners of a landscape business at one of the construction sites, Musungwa was presented with an opportunity to buy a coffee shop.

“They said if you know someone looking to buy a coffee shop, we are selling one at the place we operate from, and I said ‘let me come and see it’, ” he said.

In 2009, after a conversation with his wife, Musungwa and his family bought the shop and officially became coffee business owners, despite knowing nothing about coffee.

“I am in the place of trying things, so I’m not going to know anything if I do not try anything,” Musungwa explained.

“We sold a stand (property) that we had in Chishawasha Hills and bought the place,” he continued.