‘Frustrated’ Khupe Knows How To Raise Her Concerns – Mwonzora

By Anna Chibamu

MDC-T President Douglas Mwonzora says his aggrieved deputy Thokozani Khupe is very much aware of how she can raise any complaints she has than using social media platforms to vent her frustrations.

Last week, Khupe boycotted a press conference held by Mwonzora at the party headquarters, before she took to Twitter and dismissed claims made by her new boss that the two had agreed to bury the hatchet and work as a team.

Mwonzora, Khupe, second Vice President Elias Mudzuri and national chairperson Morgen Komichi, in December last year, contested each other for the post of president at the party’s elective extraordinary congress.

Mwonzora emerged winner, but the other challengers accused him of rigging the election before walking away in protest.

The new president has since smoked the peace pipe and appointed the trio to the above positions.

However, Khupe seems not to have forgiven Mwonzora for the electoral theft and last week accused him of misleading party members into believing she had accepted her new position.

“I can confirm that I met with Sen. Douglas Mwonzora in Harare on 18 February 2021 for the first time since 27 December 2020 Extraordinary Congress. The following issues were discussed: 1. Violence, Illegitimate voters roll as well as inquorate EOC among (others),” said Khupe.

“My absence in today’s press conference held at MRT (Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House) was informed by the need to address the aforementioned important issues to enhance the smooth running of our great movement – MDC-T,” she said in response to Mwonzora’s assertions that all was well in the opposition party.

However, in response to Khupe’s objections, Mwonzora in a recent interview with NewZimbabwe.com said he had done everything within his capacity to resolve issues raised by his deputy and was still open further dialogue.

“We have discussed quite a wide range of issues with her. If she thinks that the things are not resolved, she knows what to do. We have procedures to follow if somebody is not happy about something. I hope that she will take that (route),” said Mwonzora.

“I, for one, had a three-hour discussion with her. If she remained with issues, then she knows what to do.”

Mwonzora said he was hopeful Khupe’s grievances would be resolved amicably.

“I am confident that l will be able to resolve this thing. We have seen this even in Zanu PF. The important thing is how those issues are resolved with other leaders. This is a very simple matter,” Mwonzora said trying to brush aside Khupe’s concerns.