Fuel mogul Chinhara seals deal with global IHG Hotels for new Vic Falls hotels

By Darlington Gatsi

HARARE: A local business mogul has teamed up with a United Arab Emirates (UAE) hospitality group to come up with a five star hotel in the resort town of Victoria Falls.

Aaron Chinhara, who is proprietor of Glow Petroleum, and IHG Hotels and Resorts signed a management agreement to construct a vignette hotel in Victoria Falls.

The construction of House of Chinhara vignette collection agreement will see the UAE hospitality group expanding its footprint in Africa.

In a statement, Chinhara said the hotel will give tourists and visitors to the resort town a worthwhile experience.

“We are pleased to partner with IHG on bringing both Six Senses and a Vignette collection brand to Zimbabwe creating a truly world class destination for international visitors, whilst creating positive impact on the surroundings and local communities.

“We trust IHG’s powerful enterprise, including their renewed IHG One Rewards loyalty programme in driving more guests to experience Victoria Falls, from our gateway location between the entrance of the city and attractions such as Rainforest National Park and Elephant Trails,” said Chinhara.

The House of Chinhara vignette collection will open in January 2026 in the city of Victoria Falls and offer an urban resort hospitality option to over 250,000 annual tourist visitors.

The hotel will complement the Six Senses Victoria Falls, which is also being developed by HOC Hospitality Investments Ltd. as the brand’s first riverside game lodge resort in the Victoria Falls National Park buffer zone, a UNESCO Protected Area.

Haitham Mattar, IHG Managing Director, India, Middle East & Africa, said the latest project will aim to tap into the vast tourist potential of

Victoria Falls, which was recently awarded a city status.

“The signing of this 10th Vignette hotel is a key milestone, as the brand is fast gaining strength across the world and enabling the expansion of our luxury and lifestyle offering worldwide.

“Following the pandemic, we expect that luxury guests will continue to make more considered travel choices and seek more customised experiences and personal enrichment with community engagement and sustainability at the heart.

“Luxury meets purpose at Vignette Collection hotels and an integral part of creating an authentic guest experience is the opportunity to engage with the local community in a positive way.

“Victoria Falls is a key destination for international travellers, across both tourism and business segments, and we’re pleased to partner with HOC hospitality investments to bring a new hotel to the region that allows our guests to experience the varied wonders of this magnificent destination.”