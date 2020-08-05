Fuel prices go up again

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) Wednesday announced yet another increase in fuel prices at a time most locals now depend on fuel purchased in US dollars.

In a statement posted on its Twitter handle Wednesday, Zera announced a litre of blend petrol has increased from $71.62 to $93.15 while diesel is now at $83.36 up from $62.77 per litre.

The increase is with immediate effect.

“Please be advised that prices for diesel and petrol effective on Wednesday 5 August 2019 are $83.36 and $93.15 per litre respectively,” read the statement.

This comes barely a month after Zera increased the price of fuel by about 152%.

Zera also announced that the price of fuel in United States dollars remains unchanged.

“Please note the US$ prices of last month at US$1.09 for diesel and US$1.28 for blend remain unchanged. Operators may however sell at prices below the cap depending on their trading advantages,” Zera said in the statement.