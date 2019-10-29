Fuel prices go up again

By Thandiwe Garusa

ZIMBABWE Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) on Monday announced a new set of fuel prices increases.

A litre of petrol is now $16.75, up from $14.97 while diesel is now $17.47, up from $15.64.

It is now the norm in Zimbabwe for fuel prices to go up every week.

Continued increases have left Zimbabwean motorists with no option but to park their vehicles or reduce their frequency of use as the precious liquid becomes increasingly unaffordable.

“Operators may however sell at prices below the cap depending on their trading advantages,” said ZER in a statement.