Fuel prices Up Again

By Staff Reporter

THE price of petrol has gone up by $7,19 with a single litre of the precious liquid now $28,96 while diesel prices also went up to $24,93 from $21,52, the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) announced Thursday.

“Operators may, however, sell at prices below the cap depending on their trading advantages. Stakeholders are advised that the petroleum price releases by ZERA can be verified on the official ZERA website, Facebook or Twitter handle,” the fuel regulator said in a statement.

Last May, ZERA slashed prices of fuel in response to the global fall in oil prices.

Globally, oil prices have gone down due to the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

In Zimbabwe, fuel queues continue as the commodity is now in short supply due to failure by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) to avail foreign currency to importers.

Some service stations have since resorted to selling fuel only in foreign currency from between US0.90c and US$1.40.