Fugitive drug smuggler nabbed after trying to recover impounded vehicle  

By Staff Reporter

NYANGA –A suspected Harare drug peddler, who daringly smuggled 25×90 kilogrammes bags of dagga, from Mozambique into the country before escaping a police dragnet has been arrested.

Manicaland province deputy police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Luxon Chananda said the suspect Tinashe Tapera recently smuggled dagga from Mozambique using his Nissan Carravan AEU 8376 for transportation.

Police in Ruwangwe received a tip off that Tapera was transporting marijuana from Mozambique to Harare.

Ruwangwe Officer-in-Charge, Inspector Bere reportedly assigned a team to ambush the suspect’s vehicle.

“Police set up a block at Kaitano Primary School and upon realising that there were law enforcements agents, the suspect refused to take heed of an order to stop but instead sped off.

“The police chased the suspect who later pulled over and vanished in the bush leaving the car with the consignment,” said Chananda.

One Constable Pangeti and his team searched the vehicle and recovered 25×90 kg bags of the illicit drug.

The vehicle which is reportedly owned by Jonathan Chipikiri of Seke unit B Harare and its loot was impounded.

However as fate would have it, on June 7, Tapera called Ruwangwe police station offering a $1000 bribe for the release of the Nissan Caravan and a junior police who was on duty agreed.

He advised his superiors about the developments and a trap was set.

“The suspect agreed to meet the officer to hand over the bribe at a local restaurant at Ruwangwe Growth Point. Two detectives Dombodzvuku and Kademaunga were assigned to meet Tapera,” said the deputy police spokesperson.

Tapera was immediately arrested by Nyanga Criminal Investigation Department (CID) whilst handing over the money to police officers.

The suspect has since appeared before Magistrate Constance Marutya facing charges of smuggling dagga and bribery.

He was remanded in custody to allow police to carry further investigations.

“As police, we urge members of the pubic to desist from any form of illegal drug dealings such as buying, selling, possession, cultivation or consumption of dangerous drugs.

“It`s a serious offence and police will not hesitate to arrest those who tamper with laws of the land,” said Chananda.