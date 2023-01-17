Fugitive ex-cop repatriated back in the country

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

FORMER Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officer, Jaison Muvevi, who shot and killed three people in Wedza last Friday before his arrest in Mozambique Tuesday, is now custody of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

State media reports that Mozambique has handed over the fugitive to Mutare CID offices where he is currently being held.

Muvevi, who was on the run since last week Friday, had escaped a shootout with the police in Rusape on Saturday before he fled into a mountain.

In a video that circulated on social media, Muvevi was seen being apprehended by the public in Mozambique.

Muvevi shot dead an apostolic sect prophet before fatally shooting Officer in Charge of Wedza police station, Inspector Maxwell Hove (43) and a bar tender.

ZRP has identified the other two victims as Crispen Mubvana (62) and Munashe Mujanhi (20).

Muvevi also injured one Detective Constable Tendai Mugova.

Prior to Muvevi’s arrest a memo by police in Manicaland province, had revealed that he had on January 13, 2022 tried to kill one Raphael Nyahwema at Mutare Boys High following a misunderstanding.

The ZRP CID homicide details from Harare who later attended the scene managed to recover three 9mm cartridges.