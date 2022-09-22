Fugitive UZ female student nabbed for allegedly inciting arson attack

Spread This News

By Erica Jecha

A University of Zimbabwe (UZ) female student, who was allegedly on the run after inciting others to torch campus infrastructure, was arrested and appeared in court Wednesday.

Anesu Gracia Zia Mudere (22), who is suspected to have been working in cahoots with other students in planning to burn down campus property, was tracked down, arrested and detained by police.

She appeared before Harare Magistrate, Dennis Mangosi, who remanded her to November 6 on ZW$20 000 bail.

The court avers Mudere posted a WhatsApp message in a group named, ‘Kumirira Vadzidzi Vose’ inciting other students to destroy infrastructure at the varsity.

“Ingono putsai diamond lecture hall…vanochi feeler (Simply destroy the diamond lecture hall, they will feel it),” she allegedly texted.

Accused person escaped when police closed in on her and other instigators.