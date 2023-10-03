Funeral assurers witness growth in underwritten portfolio; Moonlight, First Funeral dominate sector 

Spread This News

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

TWO funeral assurance players, Moonlight and First Funeral, dominated the sector in terms of Gross Premium Written (GPW), with a total market share of 83.69%.

The remaining six entities, namely Foundation, Orchid, Passion, Ruvimbo, Sunset and Vineyard Funeral Services firms, accounted for the difference of 16.31%.

According to the Insurance and Pensions Commission (IPEC) Funeral Assurance Report for the half-year ended June 30, 2023, the number of registered and operating dedicated funeral assurance companies stood at eight.

The report noted there was tremendous growth in business underwritten in the sector during the period under review compared to the previous year, with leading firm, Moonlight, claiming ZW$5 049 877 of total underwritten business in the sector pegged at total ZW$8 829 627.

First Funeral was in second place after accounting for ZW$2 339 600 of total underwritten portfolio.

“The nominal consolidated GPW by the funeral assurance sector for the half year under review amounted to ZW$8.83 billion, an increase of 444.44% from ZW$1.62 billion recorded for the half year ended 30 June 2022.

“The inflation adjusted GPW increased by 97.44%from ZW$1.62 billion to ZW$3.20 billion for the period under review,” reads the report.

Funeral assurers also enjoyed a boom in foreign currency denominated business, recording a total gross premium amounting to US$1.16 million and ZAR0.39 million.

The report also noted there was compliance with minimum capital requirement (MCR) by seven out of the eight players.

“As at 30 June 2023, seven out of the eight Funeral Assurers were compliant with the Minimum Capital Requirement (MCR) of ZW$62.50 million, as prescribed in Statutory Instrument 59 of 2020,” further noted the report.

The average compliance level with the minimum capital requirement remained at 87.50% when compared to June 2022 compliance level.

Regulatory action is being taken by IPEC on the non-compliant entity.

The cumulative asset base of the funeral assurance sector recorded phenomenal growth.

“Total assets for the Funeral Assurance sector increased by 199.38% from ZW$8.36 billion as at 31 March.2023 to ZW$25.02 billion as at 30 June 2023.

“As at 30 June 2023, capital positions for individual funeral assurers ranged from ZW$5.25 million to ZW$6.50 billion.”

The increase in the asset inventory was partly due to inflation driven revaluation gains on asset values.

While companies adhered to minimum capital thresholds, most failed the litmus test regards Prescribed Asset Ratio requirements.

“As at 30 June 2023, all Funeral Assurers were non-compliant with the minimum Prescribed Asset ratio requirement of 10% as stipulated by Statutory Instrument 206 of 2019 with a sector average Prescribed Asset ratio of 0.07%.

“Only one (1) entity submitted its compliance roadmap, which was approved, and the remaining seven (7)players are yet to develop and submit roadmaps in line with Sl 206 of 2019.

“The total amount invested by the sector in Prescribed Assets was only ZW$17.23 million against the required minimum amount of ZW$2.50 billion to comply with the minimum Prescribed Asset threshold of 10%.”

Also, none of the eight funeral assurers had reassurance arrangements in place during the period under review.

The IPEC said it will be escalating regulatory measures to force compliance.

Total technical liabilities for the sector increased in nominal terms with future policyholders’ benefits being the major component.