Futile Dreams? Ginimbi’s flashy nightclub puts properties under the hammer 

By Darlington Gatsi

PROPERTIES belonging to a night club of the late businessman Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure is set to be auctioned.

Dreams Nightlife will be auctioning a chunk of its properties in a move that has been viewed as the collapse of Ginimbi’s estate.

Ginimbi died on November 8 2020 in an accident that also claimed four of his friends among them video vixen Michelle ‘Moana’ Amuli.

His car collided with another vehicle along the Borrowdale road, en route to his Domboshava mansion from his Dreams Nightlife club.

Since his death, Ginimbi’s vast properties appear to have gone into the grave with him.

His investments in energy, top-of-the-range vehicles and Dreams Nightlife – which used to attract affluent customers – have reportedly collapsed.

Ginimbi reportedly left his estate in the hands of his family.

Below are the Dreams Nightlife properties that will be going under the hammer on November 17.