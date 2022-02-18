G40 Arch Martyr Sarah Mahoka Dies In Car Crash

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

FORMER Hurungwe East legislator Sarah Mahoka died on the spot Thursday night after her car collided head-on with a haulage truck outside Karoi.

The fatal crash reportedly occurred around 9pm at Buffalo Downs, just three kilometres away from Mahoka’s farm.

Although police were yet to give details of the accident, sources told NewZimbabwe.com, the ex-lawmaker was driving towards Karoi town when the haulage truck, heading in the opposite direction, encroached into her lane resulting in the collision.

Her husband sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital.

Mahoka was a G40 arch martyr viciously opposed to President Emmerson Mnangagwa succeeding late former president Robert Mugabe.

Mourning her death, exiled former Cabinet minister and G40 kingpin, Saviour Kasukuwere described Mahoka as a resolute Zanu PF cadre.

In a Twitter post, Kasukuwere said: “If forthright was a person it could have been you! Sarah Mahoka, tough, honest, unflinching and battle-hardened grassroots politician has gone. Tragically killed in a road accident today. Sarah Rest In Peace. We are shaken!”

Outspoken Norton MP Temba Mliswa, who was at one time dragged to court by Mahoka for allegedly sending thugs to assault her, expressed his grief over the passing of the former Zanu PF Women’s League national treasurer.

“Sad to hear that Sarah Mahoka has passed away after an accident today. Painful indeed AmaSibanda. Makes you wonder why we fight as we remain mere mortals. She was a hard worker and great politician. May her soul rest in peace. At one point you couldn’t do politics in Mash West without talking to myself & Mahoka. We were the lion & lioness of the Province. Despite her losing to Mai (Constance) Shamhu later, we still agreed to have her go to national with Jennifer Mhlanga. She was a worker.”

Mahoka, a self-confessed Grade Two school dropout, was at one time ex-first lady Grace Mugabe’s blue-eyed comrade as they waged a spirited campaign to stop Mnangagwa’s ascendancy.

In an infamous attack on then presidential aspirant at Zanu PF headquarters in Harare, Mahoka denigrated Mnangagwa and called on Mugabe to fire him from the vice president post.

Following Mnangagwa’s rise to power, the former legislator was booted out of Zanu PF.

By the time of her death, Mahoka was living a quiet life concentrating on farming.