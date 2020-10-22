G40 Gives ED Sleepless Nights Over Insurgency Fears

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

EXPELLED Zanu PF G40 members continue to keep President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration restless amid fears they were planning to topple the current leadership from office.

Mnangagwa is reported to have told Zanu PF Politburo members Wednesday at the party headquarters in Harare of his fears over the onslaught on social media created by the former Zanu PF G40 members.

Most of the members are now living in self-exile after fleeing the country in November 2017 following a military-assisted coup that removed then President Robert Mugabe from office.

Mugabe, who died in September last year, was replaced by Mnangagwa.

The G40 members include former ministers, Jonathan Moyo who is based in Kenya, Saviour Kasukuwere, Patrick Zhuwao, Walter Mzembi, Godfrey Gandawa who are holed-up in South Africa and Mandy Chimene reported to be in neighbouring Mozambique.

“His Excellency (Mnangagwa) told the Politburo meeting that social media is awash with the clandestine machinations of the G40 and their sympathisers,” Chinamasa told journalists during a post-politburo brief Wednesday.

“They are using social media to make an orchestrated launch, and an onslaught against our country and party.”

He also accused the G40 elements of concentrating on stifling development in the country.

“But they will not get anywhere and the people will get to know that they are there to disrupt our orderly development,” Chinamasa added.

Moyo has been accused of being the chief architect using his Twitter handle to expose top-secret government and Zanu PF meetings and happening amid strong speculation the G40 faction is working with senior officials in both state and party corridors.

Mnangagwa through the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has since approached the governments of Kenya and South Africa seeking to have Moyo, Kasukuwere, and Mzembi extradited to Zimbabwe to answer to fraud charges.

The process is still pending.