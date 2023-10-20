Galileo Resources completes phase 1 Kamativi drilling

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

UK-based company, Galileo Resources PLC has announced that it has completed a phase 1 drilling program for Lithium at Kamativi amid positive indications from the soils collected.

The mining company which is focused on Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, South Africa and the US – says the phase 1 drilling programme at Kamativi for lithium and associated elements over a pegmatite-rich area of about 1 kilometre by 0.5 kilometres has been completed.

The top miner said mineralisation and alteration similar to that reported in the first hole, KSDD001 has been observed in several of the subsequent holes with core logging and sampling being underway.

Preparations for export samples to the ALS laboratory in Johannesburg for lithium and associated element analysis are currently underway.

Chair and Chief Executive Colin Bird expressed optimism over the plans which are to further boost the miner’s productivity.

“We are very pleased with the initial indications from the Phase 1 reconnaissance drilling programme at Kamativi which was aimed to test the mapped pegmatites and their continuity, if any.

“The programme was expanded from the initial plan to confirm and extend the target zone along strike due to the positive initial results,” he said.

Through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and development mining company in South Africa and the United States.

It extracts zinc, and non-ferrous metals and concentrates copper, nickel, silver, gold, platinum, iron ore, and manganese.