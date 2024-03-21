Galileo Resources lithium drills at Kamativi show positive results

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

GALILEO Resources Plc says drill results at Kamativi have shown lithium enhancement in a development which is set to boost the miner’s productivity going forward.

The Zambia, Botswana, South Africa and Zimbabwe-focused miner says one drill for its 80% owned Kamativi lithium tin project in Zimbabwe shows “extensive” lithium enhancement with results peaking at 1% of lithium oxide over four meters.

The miner revealed that geological mapping and prospecting have identified mineralisation/alteration in pegmatites over at least 1,5 kilometres strike length, which has only been partially drill tested to date.

Galileo CEO Collin Bird expressed optimism going into the near future based on what has been discovered so far.

“An unusual feature of this discovery is the spread of highly anomalous lithium through the mica schist host rock, as opposed to being solely contained within the pegmatite.

“We have no doubt that discordant pegmatites are the drivers of lithium content and our mapping programs have located more discordant pegmatites than previously recognised.

“On the basis that the nearby Kamativi mine was a long-producing tin operation it comes as no surprise that we also see anomalous tin associated with these discordant pegmatite, in some cases coincident with lithium,” he said.

The current share price went up 1, 03 pence signifying a 3% rise.

Galileo Resources Plc is an opportunity-driven company whose model is to acquire large databases generated by major companies and abundant for strategic, corporate, technical and other reasons which do not necessarily reflect the potential value of the project.

The company has a strong management team who have success in discovering, evaluating and advancing mining projects.