Galileo Resources speaks on Zim Lithium plans

By Alois Vinga

UK based opportunity driven company Galileo Resources PLC has opened up on the work plan following the recent discovery of ‘white gold’ in Kamativi in a development the top miner has described as “encouraging”.

The miner said following the exciting discovery they were encouraged to advise the market and shareholders of the underlying history and strategy towards the Kamativi lithium and tin project.

Galileo Resource Plc chief executive officer, Colin Bird said the miner is now even more determined to explore further.

“This initially reported lithium discovery has given us much encouragement and provided the impetus to increase the allocation of drilling metres to allow for definition drilling of the mineralisation.

“The Kamativi district is well-known for tin and latterly the ongoing development of a substantial lithium mining and processing operation at the former Kamativi tin mine”, he added.

The miner said late-stage pegmatites mined on the neighbouring Kamativi mine are found in the Kamativi Formation hosted in a granitic terrane, mostly steeply dipping.

This same highly prospective pegmatite-bearing formation extends along strike to the southwest and northeast into Galileo’s exploration licence from the Kamativi mine licence.

To date, six holes have been drilled for over 700 metres of diamond drilling.

Follow-up work is also planned in the north-east of the licence area to test in more detail the rare earth element content of pegmatites.

The miner said drilling has intersected “significantly” more pegmatite than was originally anticipated, bringing some areas of the licence thought to be less prospective “back into the spotlight”.

The company said core recoveries are good, and drilling is producing high-quality cores that can be logged, split and sampled.