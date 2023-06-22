GALLERY: Diaspora Insurance brand ambassador and Zimbabwe captain star guest at UK tournament

Spread This News

By UK Correspondent

THIS year’s edition of the four-nations football tournament was hosted by Aylesbury, a county town in the county town of Buckinghamshire, with Diaspora Insurance the flagship sponsor of the event.

The tournament, featuring three teams – Zimbabwe, Ghana and Chiltern Warriors FC – was held at Sunday at the Aylesbury Cricket and Football Club.

Zambia, the fourth team, did not turn up.

Newly appointed Diaspora Insurance brand ambassador and Zimbabwe Netball team captain Felistus Kwangwa was the guest of honour.

Kwangwa who plays her club game for Surrey Storm in the Vitality Netball Super League presented the tournament trophy and medals to the Zimbabwe team which emerged winners in a thrilling final against Ghana.

Below are some images from the tournament: