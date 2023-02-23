Galloway returns from long term injury

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international defender Brendan Galloway finally made his return from a long term injury after featuring in League One side Plymouth Argyle’s 2023 Papa John’s Trophy semi-final clash against Cheltenham on Tuesday evening.

Galloway has been side-lined since December 2 when he suffered a hamstring injury during Plymouth Argyle’s 2-0 home defeat by Port Vale.

Prior to the injury, Galloway had made 13 starts and five substitute appearances this season for Plymouth Argyle, who are strongly pushing for promotion to the Championship.

The 26 year-old defender was initially expected to return to action next month but started full training early in the month.

After recovering from the injury, Galloway started the match against Cheltenham as he helped Plymouth Argyle reach the final of the 2023 Papa John’s Trophy after beating Cheltenham 3-2 on penalties.

The semi-final clash had to be decided on a penalty shootout after the game finished 1-1 at the end of the extra time.

The Zimbabwean was in the starting line-up and lasted for 50 minutes before he was substituted in what was his first competitive match since the injury setback.

Plymouth will play the second semi-final winner between Bolton Wanderers and Accrington Stanley on April 2at Wembley stadium.

Galloway will no doubt be hoping to play a role in the final and hopefully inspire them to what would be his first trophy with the club since his move from Championship side Luton Town.

The Warriors defender will also be eager to finish the season strongly in League One, where Plymouth Argyle are currently in second position on the log and in strong contention from promotion to the Championship.