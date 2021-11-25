Galloway Suffers Serious Knee Injury, AFCON Debut In Doubt

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Warriors defender Brendan Galloway’s participation in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is in doubt after he suffered a serious knee injury while in action for his English League One club Plymouth Argyle Tuesday night.

Galloway dislocated his kneecap against Wycombe Wanderers which leaves him in doubt for the continental football showcase to be held in Cameroon in January

The 25-year-old former Everton and England youngster needed pain relief as he was stretchered off shortly before half-time in the 3-0 loss.

Galloway joined Argyle on a short-term deal in August after leaving Luton following a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to another serious injury.

Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe is hopeful his Zimbabwe international defender will recover quickly after establishing himself as a key member of the promotion-chasing Plymouth Argyle side.

“I’m gutted for him, but he’ll be looked after,” Lowe said.

“I’m told if you dislocate your knee cap it just goes back in and there’s a bit of swelling around it, so we’ll have to wait and see what the scans say.

“But I’m just pleased that it’s not an MCL or ACL or cruciate (ligaments) or anything like that.”

Warriors’ interim coach Norman Mapeza will also be monitoring the situation closely with the Africa Cup of Nations set to begin in just over six weeks’ time on January 9 in Cameroon.

Galloway, who played in his country of birth’s World Cup qualifying games against South Africa and Ethiopia last week, has been dogged with injuries in his career.

He agreed to a short-term deal at Home Park in the summer having played just six times in all competitions in the two previous seasons at Luton.

“It’s the opposite knee anyway,” Lowe added.

“When I went in I saw one scar down the front of one knee, which was the right knee, and I looked at the left one and there are no scars on that so that’s pleasing for him.

“Hopefully he’s alright, we’ll get the scans and the X-rays in and we’ll take it from there.”

The Warriors – who are making their fifth Afcon appearance – are in Group B alongside Senegal, Guinea, and Malawi.