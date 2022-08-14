Galloway: Zimbabwe defender’s return from injury delights Plymouth boss

Spread This News

By BBC Sport

ENGLAND: Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher says it is a “massive positive” that Zimbabwe defender Brendan Galloway has returned after a serious knee injury.

Galloway, 26, played 70 minutes in his side’s 2-0 Carabao Cup loss to Peterborough United on Wednesday.

He had not played since dislocating his kneecap last November – an injury that saw him miss the Africa Cup of Nations.

“He’s such such a good player when he’s fit, and we’re just made up to have him back,” Schumacher told BBC Radio Devon.

“He was outstanding for us at the start of last season, he was one of our most consistent and best players until he got injured.

“He’s had a real tough journey to get back, and to have him on the pitch tonight – the fans appreciated him being back on – and for him to get to 70 minutes as well, at that level, he’s done brilliant.”

Galloway signed a new 18-month contract in January to keep him at the Pilgrims as he recovered from his injury.

The former Everton and Luton Town player moved to Argyle ahead of last season and played 16 times before his injury.

“He knows how important he is for us, he knows what he brings, the attributes that he’s got,” added Schumacher.

“He’s a great lad, you want him to do so well because he’s a brilliant professional, so I’m made up that he’s back.”