GALZ Refutes Fake News On US$300 000 Embassy Funding

By James Muonwa

THE Gays and Lesbians Association of Zimbabwe (GALZ) has deplored fake news propagators alleging the sexual minorities grouping received US$300 000 funding from the United States embassy in Harare.

In the fake news post, purportedly published by NewZimbabwe.com, the mischievous authors claimed GALZ was grateful to the opposition political outfit, MDC Alliance, and its leader Nelson Chamisa for facilitating the release of the funds.

However, a GALZ communications officer, who requested anonymity, said it was unfortunate the organisation was being portrayed in the wrong light which was injurious to its standing as an apolitical champion for the promotion and protection of rights of sexual minorities, who include lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) persons.

The spokesperson said GALZ never received funding from the said source.

“Information on our partners is available for our members through our head office, as well as in Annual Reports and at Annual General Meetings (AGMs). If you are unsure if a message is genuine and coming from GALZ, get in touch with us directly, ” said GALZ through a statement.

The statement further reads: “Our communication, education, and information material is developed in-house according to an official brand manual, using specific layouts, fonts, and brand colours.

“We encourage members to test the validity of the information that is shared on links, news sites, and on social media that tag GALZ.”