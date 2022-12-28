Gang beats man to death for stealing 11 donkeys; body dumped at headman’s homestead

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A gang of five from Silobela which beat to death a 23-year old man for stealing seven donkeys sometime in 2020 and dumped his body at a headman’s homestead has been arrested, NewZimbabwe.com has learnt.

The gang was arraigned before the Kwekwe magistrates court according to Midlands Police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko.

Mahoko said the deceased Mthabisi Ncube of Sithemba Village under Chief Malisa was confronted and assaulted at Donsa One Business Centre on December 23 by accused Bekithemba Dlodlo (34), Nelton Ndlovu (36), Ntokozo Ncube (30), Mbekezile Lunga (23) and Bukhosi Moyo (32) all from Sithemba Village.

“They accused him of having stolen Dlodlo’s 11 donkeys sometime back in 2020 and demanded that he should compensate,” said Mahoko.

“A misunderstanding arose and the five started assaulting Ncube with sticks all over the body. They took him to Dlodlo’s homestead where they continued assaulting him with sticks and stabbed him with an unknown sharp object on the buttocks.

“On 24 December 22 around 0400hours, it is said the suspects put the body of Ncube into Dlodlo’s car, with unknown South African registration number and proceeded to headman Edward Ndlovu’s homestead where they dumped it,” said Mahoko.

Police investigations led to the arrest of the five.