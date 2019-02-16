Gang nabbed after armed robbery spate in army uniform

By Audience Mutema

FOUR men accused of committing a spate of robberies while dressed in police and army uniforms were Friday hauled before the Harare magistrate’s courts facing eight counts of armed robbery.

The group, Tinashe Munhangu (39), Cried Munhangu (33), Musarurwa Chikwari (34) and Calvin Gasura (26), all appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa who remanded them in custody to 1 March.

It is said that one of the robbers was shot dead during a chase by police as they were trying to get away from one of their places of crime.

Lawyer Concilia Maheya Friday accused police of assaulting her clients following their arrest.

“The accused persons advised me that they were assaulted by the ZRP,” she said.

“They were assaulted with iron bars and Tinashe Munhangu is now facing hearing problems because of the assault.

“According to the constitution, every accused person deserves to be treated humanely.”

The magistrate advised the state to investigate the complaints.

According to prosecutors, on July 6, 2018 at around 4 pm, the four and their accomplice who is still at large, at Capital Eezi in Graniteside Harare, took the security guard’s uniform threatening to shoot him if he did not surrender his clothes.

They also took some pistols, 8 cell phones, $14 in bond coins, US$300 and also 900 rands.

After the robbery, they also stole one Shepherd Machisa’s car to use it as a get-away vehicle. They later dumped it at Mbudzi roundabout.

On the second count, it is alleged that the group on August 17, 2018 and at 7pm, approached two complainant’s at Budiriro 1 shopping centre, Harare pretending to be clients coming to change their foreign currency for Zimbabwean dollars but were not assisted.

Court heard that they went away and came back at around 7.30pm with pistols.

They fired a shot in the air and ordered the two to lie down, searching them and taking away R10 000, $2 079 bond.

It is State’s case that on the third count and on the same date at around 6pm, the group followed one Abel Kagura, a money changer and omnibus owner, to his house where they started firing shots in the air.

They then stole money from the complainant amounting to $6 825 and two cell phones and drove towards Chitungwiza.

The court heard that group went on to commit more offences which included the theft of property amounting to $74 000.

In some of the crimes, they were dressed in complete army and police uniforms while armed with AK47 riffles.