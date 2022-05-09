Gardener caged seven years for stealing US$38k from employer

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga

A HARARE gardener who built himself a lavish rural home using US$38 000 and 2 000 British pounds he stole from his employer has been caged seven years.

Gift Nyamayevhu (27) was convicted by Harare magistrate Babra Mateko after pleading guilty to the offence.

He was jointly charged with his relative, Elizabeth Nyamayevhu, who denied the allegations.

Nyamayevhu also admitted buying a farm in Mhondoro, where his rural home is located.

According to court papers, the complainant is Gerald Nyoni, a doctor stationed at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

The offence was committed at the doctor’s Strathaven home.

Nyamayevhu was employed by Nyoni since 2019.

He was staying with his family at the residence.

Sometimes, Nyoni would leave Nyamayevhu’s family at his premises traveling abroad.

The court heard at one time, Nyamayevhu stole Nyoni’s bedroom keys which were hidden in the sitting room.

He took US$38 000 and 2 000 British Pounds from a safe.

Prosecutors proved he replaced US$6 900 with fake notes in 100-dollar denominations.

On April 24, 2022, Nyoni unlocked his safe and took the money for banking.

Whilst in the banking hall, he counted his money and discovered that he had US$26 900 instead of US$58 000.

He further discovered that some of the notes were fake and reported the matter to the police.

Investigations followed, leading to Nyamayevhu’s arrest.

The police discovered that he also had several items belonging to Nyoni at his rural home.

Nyamayevhu then implicated his relative.