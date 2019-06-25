Garry Mapanzure abandons UK tour

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

RISING musician, Garry Mapanzure who was billed to perform at this year’s Jive Festival in the United Kingdom in a week, has cancelled the trip.

The 21 year old RnB crooner was part of a star studded line up for the musical festival to be held in Leeds in UK this coming Saturday.

In a message addressed to his UK fanbase, Mapanzure, who rose to fame with his explosive banger, Wapunza released in 2017, apologised for the setback which he said was due to circumstances beyond his control.

He added that he was grateful for the opportunity the organisers had presented before him.

“I would like to extend a heartfelt apology to my UK family, this is due to a setback beyond our control.

“We thank God for the opportunity and look forward to being part of the next events to come,” he said.

Mapanzure was set to share the stage with local music bigwigs, Trevor Dongo and Tamy Moyo.

UK based artists Charlie Kay, Kazz, Nommie, Tehillah, Hardwest and South Africa’s TDK Macasette will also perform.

The ‘Wapunza’ hitmaker went on to promise his fans more music revealing that he would use the time to compose new tracks.

Jive Music Festival is a three day event which features musicians from Southern Africa and others across the world organised by Classiq Entertainment.

This year the show kicks off in Leeds before moving to Leicester then wrap up the event in London.