Gavin Hunt Demands More From Khama Billiat

By Sports Reporter

KAIZER Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt says Zimbabwe international forward Khama Billiat has to work on improving his overall performance after enduring a slow start to the 2020-2021 DSTV South African Premiership campaign.

Billiat scored his first goal of the campaign when Amakhosi came from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw with Black Leopards at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The draw saw the Soweto giants remain in 12th place on the log standings with six points, having only won one of their first six games of the season.

However, Hunt wants his players to ‘eradicate’ their mistakes as they look to turning their fortunes around in the DStv Premiership and urged Billiat to work on other areas of his game.

“Any goal he scores is a great goal, so those ones count,” Hunt said during his virtual press conference.

“But there’s a lot to work on, on his overall performance, but he scored, got us the equaliser, so we move on and try and eradicate the mistakes we’ve made.”

Billiat has failed to get back to his best since the end of last season when he scored twice in his side’s final two league games.

The Warriors international played a key role in helping Sundowns win the 2016 Caf Champions League and 2017 Super Cup under the mentorship of now Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane.

But the former Ajax Cape Town forward has not lived up to expectations at Chiefs after joining the side almost three seasons ago.

Chiefs came close to winning the Absa Premier league title last season but stumbled at the finish line, allowing Sundowns to clinch the title by winning their last game of the season.

Billiat has come under fire from Amakhosi supporters for failing to lift the team out of the rough patch they are in. After finally scoring his first goal of the season, the 30-year-old forward will be hoping to carry the team as a big-name player.

Chiefs are next in DStv Premiership action against SuperSport United on Tuesday, December 15 at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium.

The Kaitano Tembo-coached SuperSport United side are enjoying a far better time of things this season, having picked up nine points from only five matches to lie sixth in the standings.