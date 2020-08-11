‘Gay, Dog, Dho**’, Rants Zanu PF Activist In WhatsApp Spat With Mliswa

Spread This News











By Mashonaland West Correspondent

ZANU PF senior party activist Tommy Mwanza has come out guns blazing, calling Norton legislator gay and a dog as the war of words between the once ally but now rival politicians in Mashonaland West continued.

This follows social media rants by Mliswa who was accusing several Zanu PF functionaries in Mashonaland West of working against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mwanza, who is the party’s provincial secretary for security, said Mliswa was a homosexual, who got cosy with fellow men in order to get favours and was hell-bent on manipulating Zanu PF processes even though he was nolonger a member.

The Zanu PF activist was responding to a leaked 16-minute audio recording in which Mliswa labelled him a “sell-out” who was taking bribes in order to sabotage the party in the 2018 Norton constituency parliamentary elections.

Not to be outdone, Mwanza rubbished the claim and gushed his own torrents of abuse, accusing Mliswa of cooperating with exiled G40 elements, who include ex-minister Saviour Kasukuwere, to oust Mnangagwa.

Says Mwanza in the leak, “Why would l get money from a fellow man? I am not gay like you…l know you are plotting ED’s downfall with Kasukuwere.

“You’re shameless because you offer your sister to powerful men in order to get favours. You are a mere chancer in life and not ordained to anoint people to political posts. Don’t fancy yourself a smart strategist, you are sh*t and a dog.”

Mwanza goes on the claim his loyalty to Zanu PF and Mnangagwa.

In the earlier leaked audio, Mliswa also takes pot-shots at Zanu PF Mashonaland West youth chairman, Vengai Musengi, whom he accuses of fomenting divisions in the party, ostensibly due to his incessant rumour-mongering, particularly against his sister Provincial Affairs minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka.

Mliswa attacks Musengi, labelling him “a piece of sh*t” and an “extortionist” mukorokoza (artisanal miner), who was clandestinely plotting Mnangagwa’s unconstitutional overthrow.

He also name-drops and ridicules Mashonaland West Women’s League finance secretary, Martha Tafirenyika-Munondo, and Women’s Affairs deputy minister Jennifer Mhlanga, making disparaging descriptions of their anatomy in relation to their ‘flat’ behinds.

Several other party functionaries, including national youth indigenisation secretary Mike Chimombe, ex-Tourism minister Prisca Mupfumira, former Chinhoyi councillor Charles Mutisi, Chegutu East MP and former Zanu PF national commissar, Webster Shamhu, parliamentarian Dexter Nduna, Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, are dragged into the rants.

Chamu Chiwanza, Agriculture co-deputy minister Vangelis Haritatos and one Gwinji are also mentioned.