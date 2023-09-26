Gems captain Kwangwa leaves English side Surrey Storm

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe national netball team captain Felistus Kwangwa has been released by Vitality Netball Super League side Surrey Storm.

Kwangwa, who is the brand ambassador of the United Kingdom-based insurance risk management firm Diaspora Insurance, joined the English side after impressing at the 2019 World Cup in Liverpool.

She led the competition in deflections and was sixth for intercepts as Zimbabwe was named team of the tournament.

Kwangwa went on to enjoy a successful spell at Surrey Storm, establishing herself as an integral member of their squad.

The Gems captain will however look to find another club after she was released along with nine other players.

Kwangwa leaves Surrey on the back of a solid season, where she managed 20 appearances compared to last season, where she played 16 times and 19 in her maiden season in 2021.

All in all she has represented the club on 55 occasions since making her historic move to the United Kingdom.

Last season, Surrey Storm finished in fourth place.

The goal defender is widely regarded as one of Zimbabwe’s finest netball players, a status she cemented when she became the first local player to secure a move to England.

In addition to excelling on the netball court, Kwangwa has also been preparing for life after netball by juggling the sport and her studies for the last four years.

The Zimbabwean international started playing for the national team in 2012 at the age of 17.

She captained the Golden Girls at the 2014 African Union Sports Council Region 5 Games and also led the team at the 2018 Junior World Cup Qualifiers in Botswana.

Kwangwa won coach and fans’ player of the year awards following an impressive performance in the Netball Super League last season.

After leading the Gems to their maiden World Cup appearance in Liverpool four years ago, Kwangwa also played a pivotal role in Zimbabwe’s second successive World Cup campaign in South Africa from July 28 to August 6.