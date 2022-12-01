Gems drawn with number one ranked Australia for Netball World Cup

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE netball team were drawn in Pool A with world number one ranked Australia, Tonga and Fiji when the draw for the 2023 Netball World Cup took place at the East London International Convention Centre on Wednesday evening.

Malawi were placed in Pool B with England, Scotland and Barbados while hosts South Africa were grouped in Pool C with Jamaica, Wales and Sri Lanka

Uganda is in Pool D with 2019 world champions New Zealand, Trinidad and Tobago and Singapore.

The Netball World Cup will be staged at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from July 28 to August 6, 2023.

It will be the first time the tournament will be held in Africa.

The Zimbabwe side, nicknamed the Gems, made their World Cup debut at the Liverpool edition in 2019, where they finished eighth out of the 16 participating nations.

Meanwhile, South Africa ended their campaign in fourth place at the last edition in 2019 at Liverpool and will be eager to impress on home soil.

SA were announced as the host of the event by the International Netball Federation (INF) in 2019, months before the staging of the 2019 edition in Liverpool, England.

Cape Town’s bid, supported by the SA government and the Western Cape, was selected by the International Netball Federation ahead of a bid by Auckland, New Zealand.

The draw:

Pool A: Australia, Tonga, Zimbabwe, Fiji

Pool B: England, Malawi, Scotland, Barbados

Pool C: South Africa, Jamaica, Wales, Sri Lanka

Pool D: New Zealand, Uganda, Trinidad and Tobago, Singapore