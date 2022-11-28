Gems finish SPAR Diamond Challenge netball campaign winless

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE finished the SPAR Diamond Challenge netball campaign without a victory after losing 43-49 to South Africa President’s XII in a third-place playoff match in the Rembrandt Hall at the Tuks Sports Centre in Pretoria, Saturday.

The Gems, as the country’s netball team is affectionately known, had a difficult campaign at the tournament, finishing without a single win.

Zimbabwe were one of the four teams at the event that included hosts South Africa, Scotland and another South African side President’s XII.

The Gems capped off a disappointing campaign after losing 43-49 against the President’s XIl on Saturday with Nicole Muzanenhamo being named Player of the Match despite the drabbing.

The loss came a day after they had been held to a 41-41 draw by Scotland, which meant they missed out on a place in the final.

The Gems were using the SPAR Diamond Challenge to prepare for their second appearance at the Netball World Cup in South Africa next year.

Zimbabwe qualified for the global showpiece for the second time after they finished third, behind Malawi and South Africa during the World Cup Africa qualifiers in Pretoria early this year.

Meanwhile, the Gems will know their World Cup opponents next Tuesday when the draw for the 2023 Netball World Cup takes place in East London, in South Africa’s Eastern Cape.

World Netball Monday revealed the latest World Netball rankings confirming the seeding for the 16 teams for the Netball World Cup.