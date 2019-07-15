Gems lose to New Zealand

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’s netball national team, the Gems lost their second match and first one in the second preliminary stage of the World Cup to New Zealand’s Silver Ferns, in Liverpool, England on Monday.

Monday’s match ended in a 36-79 defeat for the Zimbabweans who still have to face neighbour Malawi and Barbados. Zimbabwe is now in Group F along with their earlier round rivals Northern Ireland and Australia.

The team which has suddenly turned into the nation’s heroines given performances in hitherto other more popular spots like men’s football and cricket, left the world spellbound after beating Sri Lanka in the debut match at the tournament, gave defending champions Australia a scare in a losing cause before edging Northern Ireland in one of the most thrilling matches thus far to book their ticket into the second round.

Zimbabwe has so far won 2 games and lost 2.

New Zealand meanwhile claimed their fourth straight win of the tournament with as the Silver Ferns continued to make strides in the right direction.

The clash against Zimbabwe gave head coach Noeline Taurua an opportunity to rotate her bench and test players at different positions.

And with Thursday’s make-or-break clash against the Australian Diamonds fast approaching, it was the perfect time to start solidifying combinations on court.

Malawi meanwhile also beat Barbados who look like the weakest team in Group F.