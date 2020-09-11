George Chigova Pens Emotional Farewell To Polokwane City

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international goalkeeper George Chigova has bid an emotional farewell to South African club Polokwane City after it was confirmed that he would be leaving after five years at the club which was recently relegated from the top-flight league.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper’s contract was not renewed by the relegated Limpopo-based side after it expired when the South African Premiership came to a close at the weekend.

Chigova would have remained with the club, had they battled their way into the play-offs, which are currently underway, pending discussions between the two parties, for a possible extension of the contract.

However, Polokwane City finished bottom of the table, and Chigova was informed to look for a new home by City’s chairman, Johnny Mogaladi, at a meeting held Tuesday.

Bidding his farewell to the club, Chigova posted on Instagram: “I would like to thank the Chairman of Polokwane City Mr. Mogaladi for giving me an opportunity to be part of his team, I will forever be grateful, thank you so much.

“To all the coaches, technical team members, my fellow teammates and not forgetting our beloved supporters, thank you so much. You guys pushed me and helped me to be a better player. For that, I will forever be grateful.

“After five years, my time at the club has come to an end. Thank you for taking me in as one of your own, and all the best in the future. It’s not a goodbye, but it’s a see you soon.”

Chigova’s departure follows after the club was relegated from the South African Premier Soccer League. Chigova is one of the three Zimbabwean players at Polokwane City together with forwards Walter Musona and Charlton Mashumba.

The player’s next destination is yet to be confirmed but is likely to have a number of offers to remain in the South African Premiership.

A product of the famed Aces Youth Academy in Harare, which has produced some of Zimbabwe’s finest players, Chigova joined Polokwane from SuperSport United in 2015, having arrived in South Africa from Harare giants Dynamos in 2012.