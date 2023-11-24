George ‘ZiKeeper’ Chigova takes final bow in last home match at Rufaro Stadium

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

A sombre atmosphere surrounded Rufaro Stadium Thursday as late football star George Chigova took his final bow at the imposing Mbare facility.

It is in Rufaro Stadium that Chigova etched his name in the hearts of many while playing for Harare giants Dynamos from 2012 to 2014.

Chigova cemented his legendary status at the Glamour Boys winning three titles before moving to South Africa where he played for SuperSport and Polokwane City.

Even in death, a love affair between Dynamos and Chigova has not faded with multitudes turning up at Rufaro to pay last respects to the giant goalkeeper who passed away last week in South Africa.

Colleagues, friends and family spoke glowingly of Chigova.

Failing to hold back tears, childhood friend Khama Billiat said he never thought he would one day speak at Chigova’s funeral.

“I have been saying a lot of things but still I can not change them because that is the truth. He was a good guy, very humble. He loved his family. He loved us too the way we loved him.

“I thought I was close to George but he had a great personality and relationships with everyone. I did not even know how close he was with a lot of people and stories that I hear are all about good things,” said Billiat.

Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe in his tribute described Chigova as a great player.

He had more than 30 caps for Zimbabwe men’s senior team, playing a role in the country’s qualification to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2019.

Zimbabwe Football Association chief executive officer Yvonne Mapika Manwa said Chigova was a testament to the talent Zimbabwe has.

“He was a good representation of what Zimbabwean players can do. We got a letter from FIFA from CAF, that is an indication of talent that Zimbabweans have. Unfortunately, he had to pass on so young,” said Manwa.

Chigova will be laid to rest Friday in Chivhu.