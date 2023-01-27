Gerard Piqué makes things official with new girlfriend as Shakira and the jam jar go viral

Spread This News

By News24.com

Gerard Piqué has shared a photo with new girlfriend Clara Chia, on Instagram.

The post comes following his split from Shakira, who he’d been with for over 10 years.

Rumour has it, it was an empty strawberry jam jar that led to suspicions of infidelity and their subsequent split.

Gerard Piqué has made things Instagram official with Clara Chia.

The retired footballer split from singer Shakira in June of last year, after over 10 years together.

Earlier this month, the Waka Waka hitmaker released a new track, and took aim at the two.

“Lots of gym work, but work your mind as well,” she sings on the Spanish track. “You swapped a Ferrari for a (Renault) Twingo, a Rolex for a Casio.”

Yikes.

But Piqué seems to be moving forward, sharing a sweet selfie with Chia on Instagram on Wednesday – no caption needed.

Though it might’ve appeared amicable at first, following the pair’s split, rumours soon surfaced of infidelity – and now internet sleuths are convinced the singer found out Piqué had allegedly cheated after a strawberry jam jar was left empty in their fridge.

The story goes, per Show News, Shakira was travelling, promoting her music, only to return home and find all her strawberry jam had been eaten. Thing is, Piqué doesn’t actually eat strawberry jam!

I don’t know about you, but this basic, domestic slip-up is giving Booth cheesecake vibes…

Of course, fans are annoyed – and outraged.

“So you’re telling me Shakira found out ab pique cheating cause someone started eating the jam he didn’t like? Such a close,” one fan shared on social media, while another wrote: “She ate her husband and her jam?”