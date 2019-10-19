Germany govt in €10 million additional donation to Zim education

By Robert Tapfumaneyi

THE Germany Government, through its development bank, KfW, has contributed €10 million to the second phase of the Education Development Fund (EDF) to improve access to quality education for Zimbabwe’s children.

Said Primary and Secondary Education Minister Paul Mavima to delegates at the signing ceremony Thursday, “The timely and immense support from Germany to Cyclone Idai emergency response resulted in minimum interruption of children’s schooling and we are pleased that this new funding will enable the Ministry to institutionalise disaster risk reduction and resilience building within our education system.”

UNICEF Representative, Laylee Moshiri said support from the Germany government has ensured that gains in Zimbabwe’s education sector were sustained.

“The funding made available by the Germany government has helped us to protect and continue building upon the successes of the EDF,” Moshiri said.

Germany ambassador to Zimbabwe, Thorsten Hutter said the gesture was in keeping with the European country’s commitment to ensuring quality education in Zimbabwe.

“Our focus should now be upon sustaining those gains, especially this year as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

“This additional funding of the EDF in Zimbabwe demonstrates Germany’s commitment to ensuring access to quality schooling for all children in Zimbabwe.

“It also demonstrates my Government’s commitment to assist those in need,” said Hutter.

Germany has been one of the major contributors to EDF since its inception in 2010 (as the Education Transition Fund), having donated over €32 million from 2011- 2015 and an additional €14 million to the first phase of the EDF.

In 2018, Germany contributed an additional Euro 15 million and later Euro 25 million to support the School Improvement Grants (SIG), including school feeding, Disaster Risk Management, reliable access to water and sanitation services for schools, and the implementation of the new curriculum.

The Education Development Fund is led by the government of Zimbabwe, in partnership with UNICEF and is supported by the Governments of Germany and the United Kingdom.