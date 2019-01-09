Getting Around the City With Kids, When Formal Transit Has Collapsed

By Maureen Sigauke

CityLab.com

Getting around a major city with young children can be difficult nearly anywhere in the world, but in Zimbabwe’s capital city, those ordinary challenges are compounded by a tiered, informal transit network; high costs of getting around; rampant sexual and physical harassment from taxi and bus drivers alike; and the knowledge that, in the memories of most residents, Zimbabwe once had a functional, even robust, urban transit system.

As Zimbabwe celebrated its independence from British colonial rule on April 18, 1980, Julius Nyerere whispered to Robert Gabriel Mugabe, “You have inherited a jewel of Africa, don’t tarnish it.”

A well-connected and functional transportation system was one of the many elements that made Zimbabwe a jewel. And in pursuit of the promise not to tarnish that “jewel,” the Zanu PF and Mugabe government did invest in its infrastructure with a wide network of affordable trains and buses. In the years of political upheaval since, however, that system has become a mere mockery of its old self.

The whistles of the trains that ferried urban locals from one point to the other have long been silent: The public trains once operated by the national railway no longer run. Even the formal public bus system no longer exists, and the roads that once carried those buses are deteriorating and difficult to navigate. That dilapidation carries a heavy cost particularly for women, and has affected how they travel within and around the city with their children and babies—issues that are compounded by class and inequality.

One of the biggest challenges in getting around Harare is something that many people take for granted in cities around the world: shopping for groceries. The current political unrest following the coup last year overthrowing President Mugabe, who had served first as prime minister and then as president for nearly thirty years, has brought with it economic upheaval. Inflation is at a ten-year high of more than 30 percent, the costs of basic household items have skyrocketed, and imported items are also becoming incredibly expensive. As a result, even buying the bare necessities requires careful planning and a series of precise financial decisions.

Not the least of which involve transit. Below are three of our stories about the day-to-day challenges involved in simply making a weekly shopping trip. My journey: The only route to town is paved with high cost and harassment Like many women in Zimbabwe, I usually make the trek to the market on Saturday mornings. And like other women, my experience is often determined by my financial situation, the neighborhood I live in, and how much help I have. I live in the high-density neighborhood of Warren Park with one biological child, who is ten years old, and five other children in my care under the notion of extended family and Ubuntu which so richly defines Africanness. All of the children like to join me for the shopping, but today I can only take Taku, age 18, and Tavonga, age 10. The rest of the kids, who are 8, 6, 4 ,and 3, are too much trouble to tag along. And I don’t want to subject them to the rampant harassment that awaits us on our journey. Without a car, not only will bringing the rest of the kids be too much of a hassle; it will be costly, too. With just the three of us, I can pay for three seats in the regular public taxi-bus popularly known as kombi. Unlike the formal public transportation network we once had in Zimbabwe, the kombis are privately run, even though they are supposed to be regulated by the government. The combination of a privatized transport system coupled with my low wages means that transportation is costly. Traveling with all the kids is a luxury I just cannot afford.